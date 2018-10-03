Golden celebration

IT WAS a blast from the past when Lynne Spackman (Dahlenburg), Donna Lewis (Mattingley), Gayette Shaw (Sager) and Andrew Hawkins recently walked through the gates of Emerald State High School.

Part of the original Year 8 cohort that started at the school in 1969, they were invited to the school for a tour run by current Year 7 students in preparation for the 50th jubilee celebrations next year.

Donna Lewis remembers the class all walked from Emerald State School (where the secondary department had been) and were counted off into three separate classes. Back then, only A and B blocks were constructed, and C and D were built during the first year.

Andrew Hawkins remembers boarding at the CWA Hostel (building near the hospital) during school time. He also spoke about how they were all billeted out to homes that were lucky enough to have televisions, so they could all watch the moon landing.

Year 7 students, who all have a long family history of attending the school, Madison Powell, Indie Logovik and Declan O'Sullivan, made the perfect tour guides, showing off the different rooms and what had changed over the years.

Of particular interest were the computer labs, the gym, the newly renovated hall as well as the hospitality and industrial skills rooms.

The guests reminisced about the subjects that were on offer when they were at school. They were impressed that the range now included more technology, physical education and creative arts options.

Finally, the group viewed the area set aside for the jubilee paving area. This will provide a unique opportunity for individuals or families to have their name engraved onto a paver to be placed in the school. Individuals and families also have an opportunity to contribute stories and pictures to the history book that is being created. Email emeraldshsjubilee@gmail. com with anything you may have.

An evening reunion event will be held at the school on June 28, 2019. Tickets will be on sale early in the new year. An open day at the school for past and present students, staff and the community will also be held next June. For more information see the Emerald SHS 50th Jubilee 2019 Facebook page.