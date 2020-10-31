Menu
Gunalda resident Taylor Xavier shared images of golf ball-sized hail that struck the region this afternoon.
News

Golf ball size hail in Gympie’s north as storms hit

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
31st Oct 2020 5:37 PM
GUNALDA has been struck by gold ball-sized hail and parts of the region have lost power as a chain of storm cells ripped across the region this afternoon.

Hail at least 2cm in diameter struck the region as the storms rolled through about 4pm, while a small hailstorm struck Gympie city itself.

Energex reports 860 properties have had power cut off this afternoon; Amamoor, Carters Ridge and Veteran were the worst affected.

The storms do not appear to have brought much in rainfall to the region, though: as of 5.30pm, Gympie had the best drop across the region with 7mm.

Storms are again possible tomorrow morning before what is expected to be a mostly sunny week with minimal rainfall.

