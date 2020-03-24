Golf club celebrates 70th birthday of dedicated member

WHEN David Terrey moved to Emerald in 1978, he played a round at the golf club and became part of a family he would treasure for decades.

Now, in addition to playing, he keeps the grounds in good nick so others can enjoy his favourite pastime.

“Before I started working here, I drove trucks for 20 years,” Mr Terrey said.

“I decided I needed a break from that.

“At my age it’s about all I need to do. Slow down a bit.”

Last Friday was Mr Terrey’s 70th birthday. His father was a golfer and passed on the interest to his son at a young age.

“That’s what got me interested originally,” Mr Terrey said.

“I started playing after I left school.”

“I enjoy having a good round of golf and I enjoy the company.

“I’m very good friends with most of the golfers.”

Mr Terrey in 2013 after his first hole in one.

Mr Terrey plays every Saturday and Sunday, and said he had no plans to hang up his clubs.

Court superintendent Jared Armitage said Mr Terrey was a friend and an essential part of the golf club team.

“Without him the course wouldn’t keep going,” Mr Armitage said.

“He’s a true asset to our club. Without him I’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Golf club president Peter Bailey said Mr Terrey was “one of our best members”.

“He plays golf probably three times a week and is a pleasure to play with,” he said.

“He’s still very competitive and is a wonderful employee with plenty of knowledge.”

At present, the golf course is closed because its licensing is tied up with that of the club’s restaurant.

Mr Bailey said he was working on approval to open the grounds in some capacity.

Regardless, Mr Terrey and Mr Armitage will work reduced hours to maintain the grounds.