Golf continues in Emerald through virus precautions

Update: GOLF goes on in Emerald despite Golf Australia publishing advice on Tuesday that all clubs in the country should close.

Emerald Golf Club manager Susan Heenan said governmental guidelines could be more easily followed in small towns.

“We’re not as populated as bigger cities,” she said. “We can manage and the guidelines that have been put in place and we are managing those.

“We’ve decided to stay open until we receive direction to close.”

Mrs Heenan said the Emerald Golf Club takes direction from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and Clubs Queensland.

She said the board of OLGR yesterday decided to keep the club open.

“This is a non-contact sport where we can exercise the guidelines and the board has made the decision to stay open.

Initial: EMERALD golfers can now get back to their favourite hobby given they follow a few new rules.

The Emerald Golf Club reopened its course last week after an initial closure under coronavirus restrictions.

Vice president Peter Bailey said that so long as everybody behaved in a safe way, golf could continue to be enjoyed.

“We’re very relieved to open the course and we’ve had members coming down there abiding by the rules,” he said. “Everyone’s doing the right thing.

“It's a very relaxing sport and it’s good for people to associate with each other providing we’re keeping our distance.

“Golf can continue and at least we’ve got some sort of money coming into the club through the meals and green fees.”

There are several regulations in place to prevent spread of the virus on the green.

No alcohol is permitted on the course, and golf carts will be sterilised before rental and may not be shared.

Golfers are encouraged to putt without handling flagpoles. Drinking fountains and taps on the course may not be used, and shaking hands is not permitted.

Anybody feeling sick is asked not to play.

Manager Susan Heenan said she was “thrilled” the pastime could go on.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure that sanitation is done correctly and the game of golf continues, but we need people to abide by all the standard rules.

“If people stick to the new rules, it allows people the socialising they need during these times.”

She encouraged people to bring their own water and supplies to the green.

The Emerald Golf Club is offering takeaway meals and liquor from Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.