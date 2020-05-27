Golf day grants SES upgraded arsenal

GIFT The SES Moranbah branch’s new vehicle will help with land searches.

MORANBAH golfers helped bolster the Isaac region’s State Emergency Services by raising money for an all-terrain vehicle.

The Moranbah Community Workers Club’s annual John Allen Memorial Golf Day charity event in February attracted hundreds of players this year.

The money it raised was given to the SES, which put it towards the ATV.

Workers Club functions manager and golf day organiser Phillipa Engel said the event was in its sixth year, originally held to raise money for the widow and children of golfer John Allen.

She said the four-ball Ambrose was “not your average golf day”.

“There were almost 150 players on the day,” Mrs Engel said, “and activities to do at every hole: water slides, bob for apples in a pool, burpee challenges.

“The SES helps in times of need. They’re the first responders. We ordered the ATV in February and it arrived today [Tuesday].

“Thanks to all of our sponsors and participants who make it such a great day.”

The ATV.

Isaac SES local controller Daniel Deal said the ATV reinforced the Moranbah branch’s arsenal.

“We were donated an amount of funds and we bought the ATV,” he said.

“It’ll help out all the Isaac region’s emergency services with land searches.

“Thanks to the community of Moranbah. We’re really happy the community picked up for this.”

The Workers Club chooses a different non-profit recipient for the John Allen charity golf day each year.