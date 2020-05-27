Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GIFT The SES Moranbah branch’s new vehicle will help with land searches.
GIFT The SES Moranbah branch’s new vehicle will help with land searches.
News

Golf day grants SES upgraded arsenal

Timothy Cox
27th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORANBAH golfers helped bolster the Isaac region’s State Emergency Services by raising money for an all-terrain vehicle.

The Moranbah Community Workers Club’s annual John Allen Memorial Golf Day charity event in February attracted hundreds of players this year.

The money it raised was given to the SES, which put it towards the ATV.

Workers Club functions manager and golf day organiser Phillipa Engel said the event was in its sixth year, originally held to raise money for the widow and children of golfer John Allen.

She said the four-ball Ambrose was “not your average golf day”.

“There were almost 150 players on the day,” Mrs Engel said, “and activities to do at every hole: water slides, bob for apples in a pool, burpee challenges.

“The SES helps in times of need. They’re the first responders. We ordered the ATV in February and it arrived today [Tuesday].

“Thanks to all of our sponsors and participants who make it such a great day.”

The ATV.
The ATV.

Isaac SES local controller Daniel Deal said the ATV reinforced the Moranbah branch’s arsenal.

“We were donated an amount of funds and we bought the ATV,” he said.

“It’ll help out all the Isaac region’s emergency services with land searches.

“Thanks to the community of Moranbah. We’re really happy the community picked up for this.”

The Workers Club chooses a different non-profit recipient for the John Allen charity golf day each year.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New app gives cane growers price ‘heads up’

        premium_icon New app gives cane growers price ‘heads up’

        News CANE growers throughout the state can now get a ‘heads-up’ when the sugar price reaches their desired level

        Personalised disability and aged care across Central Highlands

        premium_icon Personalised disability and aged care across Central...

        News The service focuses on empowering clients and helps them stay connected.

        How Mackay stayed warm during the historic freeze

        premium_icon How Mackay stayed warm during the historic freeze

        Weather Winter is coming and it’s adorable. Check out our gallery of 150+ pics from the...

        Adani sets record straight on ‘44,000 pools’ water report

        premium_icon Adani sets record straight on ‘44,000 pools’ water report

        Environment Group claims findings would be a major concern for landholders.