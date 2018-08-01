Golf day teeing up support for regional kids

FUN AND FUNDRAISING: The BUSHkids annual Charity Golf Day is on this weekend, raising funds for a valuable cause.

GET ready for a great day of golf this weekend at the Emerald Golf Club and help raise valuable funds for a good cause.

The annual Charity Golf Day raises funds for the local BUSHkids service centre, assisting them to offer the best possible service to families residing in the Central Highlands.

BUSHkids chief executive officer Carlton Meyn said he was looking forward to a great day of golf while raising valuable funds to be spent directly in the region.

"Last year's event was one of the club's most successful events held and we want to improve on this,” he said.

"It will be good to see new faces playing golf and really enjoying themselves.

"We have a nearest-to-pin hole on the 15th where players are encouraged to back their ability. We also have a hole-in-one prize on the 17th, which is a car valued at $30,000.”

Mr Meyn said the weekend's BUSHkids golf day was a way for Friends of BUSHkids to raise money to assist the staff and the organisation to continue the essential support service and care.

"Last year's funds have been used to upgrade the grounds of the Emerald Centre and construct an outdoor occupational area which has also been utilised by the speech therapist to extend the level and scope of therapy to the little people of the Central Highlands,” he said.

Sign-on is at 10am tomorrow, with golf to kick-off by 11am.

Entry fee is $225 per team. Each player will receive a gift to the value of about $65 for their entry.

Players will get 18 holes of golf and a burger for lunch.

Late registration may be allowed, phone Matt and Lauren Victorson from Emerald Oncourse Golf Profession Shop for more information.