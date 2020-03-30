Golf goes on in Emerald with extra precautions

EMERALD golfers can now get back to their favourite hobby given they follow a few new rules.

The Emerald Golf Club reopened its course last week after an initial closure under coronavirus restrictions.

Vice president Peter Bailey said that so long as everybody behaved in a safe way, golf could continue to be enjoyed.

“We’re very relieved to open the course and we’ve had members coming down there abiding by the rules,” he said. “Everyone’s doing the right thing.

“It's a very relaxing sport and it’s good for people to associate with each other providing we’re keeping our distance.

“Golf can continue and at least we’ve got some sort of money coming into the club through the meals and green fees.”

There are several regulations in place to prevent spread of the virus on the green.

No alcohol is permitted on the course, and golf carts will be sterilised before rental and may not be shared.

Golfers are encouraged to putt without handling flagpoles. Drinking fountains and taps on the course may not be used, and shaking hands is not permitted.

Anybody feeling sick is asked not to play.

Manager Susan Heenan said she was “thrilled” the pastime could go on.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure that sanitation is done correctly and the game of golf continues, but we need people to abide by all the standard rules.

“If people stick to the new rules, it allows people the socialising they need during these times.”

She encouraged people to bring their own water and supplies to the green.

The Emerald Golf Club is offering takeaway meals and liquor from Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.