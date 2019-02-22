Golf raises thousands

IT WAS a day of fun and fundraising when a local animal rescue group held its annual charity golf day recently.

CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine said the day attracted 23 teams and 69 players in total.

"Everything went well on the day and everyone had a great time,” Ms Consedine said.

"It was a great turnout and we were delighted the community had come together to support our golf day.

"We had hoped for 20 teams, so it certainly met and exceeded those hopes.”

The day not only saw thousands of dollars raised for the group - two of CQ Pet Rescue's long-term animals were also adopted.

"In the end, with a few corporate donations, we raised over $4500, coming from green fees, raffle tickets, donations and a sausage sizzle,” Ms Consedine said.

"Two of our long-term animals, Tanner and Bucky, were adopted as a result of our National Pet Adoption Day push.”

Staffordshire bull terrier Tanner was one of the special guests at the golf day, along with two furry friends, Raven and Tegan.

Long-time volunteer Selwyn Nutley has already started planning next year's golf day.