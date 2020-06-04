Golfers swing into public holiday spirit

GOLFERS: Peter Appleton, John Morris, Noelene Herbert and Mark Russell at the Emerald Golf Club on Wednesday.

THE public holiday this week enticed many outdoors and to the Emerald Golf Club, which hosted a Show Day Special for the occasion.

Three competitions were run on Wednesday: the ‘proshop challenge’, which had 20 players, the regular Wednesday games, which had 25, and a 12-hole ambrose, which had 43.

Golf Club president Peter Bailey called the day “magnificent”.

“It was fantastic to see so many people out on the course,” he said. “Such a beautiful day.

“There were lots of people who normally go to the Emerald Show who decided to come down to the golf club.”

Darcy Hagan won the proshop challenge with 38 points, winning a club shirt. Barney Franke won the Wednesday competition with 28 points, Greg Anderson, Cameron Adams, Barney Franke, and Mick Wass won the ambrose.

The Golf Club is still under coronavirus-related restrictions, but Mr Bailey said he was looking forward to greater club access in coming weeks.

“We’ve still got restrictions in place for the clubhouse,” he said. “We can only have 20 people at one time, excluding staff, and we’re still restricted on the golf course to one person on a cart.

“As soon as changes come up we’ll implement them right away. We’re progressively getting close to some sort of normality, whatever that will look like.

“Being able to open again, particularly on a Friday night, our main night, where we can have entertainment and raffles and meals – we’re looking forward to that.”

Mr Bailey said that, on the bright side, more people were beginning to take golf lessons at the club.

The Emerald Golf Club will host the grand final of the Toyota series on Saturday.