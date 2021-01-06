Good news comes in threes for Moranbah Bulldogs

The Moranbah Bulldogs 9.9-63 defeated Bakers Creek Tigers 6.9-45 in the 2020 AFL Mackay Under-17.5 grand final at Harrup Park. Photo: Callum Dick

The Moranbah Bulldogs will not let vandalism of the club’s Eastern Sporting Reserve facilities dampen what has otherwise been a promising start to 2021.

As the club prepares for a return to the AFL Mackay Men’s A-Grade competition next season, itself a cause for celebration, the Bulldogs are also revelling in a further three pieces of good New Year’s news.

The AFL Mackay-first Moranbah grand final derby between Bulldogs Blue and Bulldogs White has been nominated for an Isaac Regional Council Australia Day Award, in the 2021 Event of the Year category.

Bulldogs president Stephen Thompson, who coached the victorious Bulldogs Blue in the all-Moranbah grand final, labelled it a “really good news story”.

“It’s something that I think Moranbah and AFL Mackay have never seen before,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised … and I’d like to think we’ll be a big chance (of winning).”

At the same time, the club is readying to host its first junior pre-season carnival, scheduled for the final weekend in March.

Thompson said the decision to award the carnival to the Bulldogs was testament to the club’s recent good work at a junior level.

“We had a president’s meeting before Christmas and it was unanimously voted in,” he said.

“We’ll play playing U12s, U14s and U17s and all clubs will be involved.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to host and thankful the opportunity.”

In more good news, the club was also tapped to host the 10-12 years Capricornia Schoolboys and Girls Aussie rules trials this year.

“That’s also a first for us,” Thompson said.

“It’s normally held in Rockhampton or Mackay, so this is an absolute credit to the kids we’ve had picked (in Capricornia teams) in the past and the good work we’ve been able to do out here.”

