Goodwill floods in

HAMPER EFFORT: Dianne McAteer and Jeanelle Horn are excited to receive the first donations for Linking Alms for Christmas from Marist College Emerald.

THE Neighbourhood Centre's popular annual Christmas appeal has kicked off in a bid to help others - but also as a reminder about the true meaning of the festive season and the connections we create that can make a difference.

Centre director Jeanelle Horn said she expected to put together more than 200 baskets this year as many families had experienced an "economically challenging” 12 months.

"We've had people coming in recently who've lost their jobs so Christmas is looking very challenging for them,” she said.

Ms Horn said the Christmas Hamper Appeal and Adopt-a-Family Program encouraged the community to help make Christmas a celebration for people who were struggling.

"We're promoting the fact that it's a time to connect with your friends and family and share a meal and that's what we're hoping the hampers can do,” Ms Horn said.

"And some people are just blown away when they're able to give a gift to their children. We have a lot of people who would be so appreciative for the Christmas hampers.”

To receive a hamper, locals can put their names down at the Neighbourhood Centre - all information is confidential - or people can recommend someone they believe could benefit from a hamper.

The Adopt-a-Family Program is also under way, as participants receive the gender and age details of an anonymous family who are to be given a hamper that is tailor-made for them.

"We have a card that we attach so if they want to write a thank you letter we can return it to the person who made it,” Ms Horn said.

"It gives the family a chance to express their gratitude and they can tell them how it's touched the hearts of others.”

Ms Horn said hampers were helpful for people who had been ill, were unemployed, homeless or struggling with day-to-day challenges of life.

"Financially the times are very stressful and it's not always viable for people to celebrate Christmas,” she said.

"It's a big thing for some people to still have their phone connected. Some people can't run their vehicles. We have people who live on their own and the hampers definitely make them feel special.”

The most useful items to donate include groceries, Christmas food, toys for all ages, gifts for parents, school items and vouchers for things such as groceries, clothing, driving lessons, cinemas and the pool.

All donations can be handed in to the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre, 17 Yamala St, by November 24.