Google’s hilarious Suez Canal response

The Ever Given cargo ship has finally been freed after blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week, and those searching for news about it have been treated to a hilarious Google Easter egg.

Looking for information about the Suez Canal or the Ever Given ship now brings up a passing parade of boat emojis atop the search results.

The canal is one of the most vital shipping routes in the world and integral to world trade, so when a massive ship got stuck blocking the entire passage it presented major problems for world trade.

Everything from food, clothing and oil was delayed while the shipping passage that around 12 per cent of the world's trade depends on was blocked.

A crew of tugboats managed to refloat the ship before it was fully freed and the passage was cleared.

The Ever Given was on its way from China to the Netherlands with around 20,000 shipping containers carrying around $11.8 billion worth of goods when it got stuck on March 23.

