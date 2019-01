A TEENAGER has been fined after he punched his dog in the face and kicked it.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attended Mullumbimby at 8.30am on Sunday after reports that an 18-year-old Goonellabah man had assaulted his dog.

Police interviewed the man who admitted he had kicked and punched his dog.

The dog did not sustain serious injuries.

The man was issued with a $500 infringement notice for committing an act of cruelty upon an animal.