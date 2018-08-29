Gorge a sight to see

FLYING HIGH: Take a Helicopter Scenic Flight over the Carnarvon Gorge to discover the untouched wilderness from the air.

DRIVING out of Rolleston, after topping up my caffeine at the local coffee cart, I was beginning to get excited about the next few days ahead.

I had heard of the coffee cart but I was not aware it was run by volunteers from the community. The German backpacker, practising to be a barista, (her words not mine) provided a very respectable latte to send me on my way.

I have been anticipating this visit since I was first researching the area back in Victoria; it has been titled the jewel in the crown of the Central Highlands by many.

As the sandstone cliffs rise out of the surrounding cattle farms, it is truly a spectacular sight, coupled with the unique geology and prolific Aboriginal cultural significance, I am realising my three days here is not going to be enough.

Over millions of years, water has eroded deep and dramatic gorge systems, creating majestic cliffs, ever changing during the day and throughout the seasons.

Carnarvon Creek flows all year, giving life to a luxuriant growth of ferns, palms, shrubs and trees.

I am quite happy to just sit and watch the scene unfold and look on in awe.

That was until I saw the sign for Helicopter Scenic Flights.

The idea of seeing Carnarvon National Park's best kept secrets from the air and discovering the untouched wilderness was too much and without a second thought I was in the chopper listening to the safety brief, my heart racing with excitement.

The feeling of just "jumping up” off the earth not to return for 20 minutes or so is just exhilarating.

Then add the scenic wonder of Carnarvon Gorge and entertaining commentary and you have a unique and wondrous experience as the scenes unfold around and below you, which only a helicopter flight can provide.

I was still smiling when I checked into my "Taka Tent” at the Takrakka Bush Resort, which I would use as a base for the next couple of days. I lay on my bed going through the brochures and my plans; abundant wildlife guided walks, star gazing, relaxing in the grandeur of this amazing place.

Experience a night walk revealing gliders, micro bats, possums and bush stone-curlews. Catch a glimpse of platypus, possums and other wildlife.

Rock art, stencils, engravings and paintings are some of the finest Aboriginal rock art in Australia.

There is no way three days would be enough. I had only been here three hours and I was already plotting my return...