The roadworks are due to be completed by October.
Gorge Road upgrade on track

Mel Frykberg
25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
UPGRADES to Gorge Road are due to start as part of the Gorge Road Rehabilitation project.

After consultation with local residents, two sections have been identified as priorities to be upgraded.

Both sections will be surfaced with concrete.

The works will improve protection during inundation events, increase flood immunity and reduce maintenance on the popular Finch Hatton road.

Works were due to begin on June 22 and are expected to be completed at the end of October, weather permitting.

The hours of work will be from Monday to Friday, 6am to 6pm.

