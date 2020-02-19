Government grants aim to fight school cyberbullying

CYBERBULLYING: The Government is partnering with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah & Madeline Foundation.

MORE than half a million dollars will be made available to Queensland schools to combat cyberbullying, with an intended focus on regional schools.

Hundreds of Queensland schools are set to access new cybersafety programs as the Government partners with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah & Madeline Foundation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the partnership, which would prioritise rural and regional schools, was a key component of the Government’s $3.5m commitment to implement the recommendations of the Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce.

“Cyberbullying means the troubles young people experience through the day don’t end at the school gate,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We want to work with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah & Madeline Foundation to better equip parents and schools.

“We want to see responsible and capable school students who are safe from bullying, cyberbullying and violence and understand how their actions can impact others.

Minister for Education Grace Grace said the program will incorporate a range of educational tools, workshops and one-on-one support for principals, teachers, students and parents.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for schools, especially boarding schools and those in regional locations, to join other Australian schools already participating in the eSmart programs, and that have attained eSmart status,” she said.

Ms Grace said parents and teachers know only too well that while the internet is great for learning and socialising but that there are also some dark places and inappropriate content that is all too easy for children to stumble across.

“Sadly, we are also aware that in some cases, the internet can be used maliciously as a tool for bullying, scams and other undesirable behaviours,” Ms Grace said.

Ms Grace said $550,000 would be made available directly to schools through individual grants of $5,500 each.

“The Palaszczuk Government is also investing $450,000 to implement the Alannah and Madeline Foundation’s eSmart Schools Program in Queensland schools, while Dolly’s Dream Foundation is contributing a further $300,000.”

More information on the programs that are available to schools and how to apply is available on the Department of Education website.

Applications close on 15 March 2020.