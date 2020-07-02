Gov to launch scathing attack on Chinese defence policy

China will be criticised for its aggressive behaviour in the Indo Pacific region as the federal government unveils the hi-tech weaponry it will invest in to protect Australia.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will on Thursday launch a scathing attack on China's actions in the Pacific in a speech at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Ms Reynolds is expected to describe China's activities as having "deeply unsettled" the region.

"They have not positively contributed to Australia's - or the region's - security and stability," she will say.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will blast Chinese actions in the Pacific. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Her comments follow stoushes between China and others in the region including a border skirmish with India, ongoing tensions in the South China and East China Seas, and Hong Kong.

"Australia has watched closely as China has actively sought greater influence in the Indo-Pacific," Ms Reynolds will say.

"Australia is far from alone in being troubled by this."

Ms Reynolds will say Australia's concerns will come as "no surprise to the Chinese Government".

"We have been very clear in expressing our concerns - about developments that are inconsistent with international law or may undermine the sovereignty of nations," she will say.

The federal government yesterday announced a $270 billion investment in defence over the next decade, including developing hi-tech laser weapons, hypersonic missiles and buying entire fleets of unmanned land and air vehicles.

The full shopping list of defence purchases also includes new long range helicopters, watercraft, state of the art medical equipment to protect from chemical, biological and nuclear contaminated environments, remote piloted planes and advance anti-submarine torpedoes.

Under the plan at least $10 billion will be spent redeveloping defence facilities across the state including the Garden Island Defence Precinct in Sydney, and the Headquarters Joint Operations Command at Bungendore.

Japanese and Australian Navy Ships docked at Garden Island Woolloomooloo in 2019. Picture: Jane Dempster

The government will also upgrade several Sydney-area sites including Holsworthy Barracks, Randwick Barracks, Victoria Barracks and RAAF Base Richmond.

NSW is also expected to play a significant role in the government's investment in new cyber technologies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defence's collaboration with Australian industry was "already at a new level" pointing to work done on developing the country's "defence industry" sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants us to have a good strategic defence industry.

"These steps have all been about making sure we have a robust, resilient and innovative defence industrial base, a base that maximises Australian participation and supports highly skilled Australian jobs and local investment," he said.

The government's plans also include the development of options to enhance the country's space control to ensure Australia has continued access to space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

An additional docking facility to complement the Captain Cook graving dock in Sydney will be built to support the anticipated build and maintenance of new and larger vessels.

Originally published as Government to launch scathing attack on Chinese defence policy