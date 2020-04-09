LIVE: Govt plan rescue flights for Aussies abroad

Australians are being urged to "stay at home" this Easter and cancel any trips to see family or friends - but a senior MP didn't get the message.

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin was found staying at his Pearl Beach holiday home on Wednesday afternoon despite his principal place of residence being Sydney's eastern suburbs, according to The Daily Telegraph, in breach of his own government's directive that all non-essential travel to regional towns must be cancelled.

It comes as the government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy passes parliament in a bid to save six million jobs from being lost in the economic shutdown, which authorities say will go on for at least a few more weeks until there is enough data on the community transmission of coronavirus to map a "way out".

There are now more than 6000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia with 2773 in New South Wales, 1212 in Victoria, 953 in Queensland, 420 in South Australia, 481 in Western Australia, 107 in Tasmania, 99 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory .

The death toll has reached 51 after a flurry of fatalities in recent days.

Update from Canberra

Frank Chung

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Health Minister Greg Hunt are speaking in Canberra now.

Ms Payne says the government has finalised arrangements with Qantas for special flights to evacuate Australians from Peru, Argentina and South Africa.

"Those planned Qantas flights are anticipated to take place over the next week, and follows on from another successful facilitated flight that occurred today, carrying about 280 Australians from Peru, who are now on their way to Australia," she said.

The government is also working to get Australians out of other countries including Cambodia, Nepal and Lebanon.

Ms Payne noted that a plane that arrived earlier this week was the first ever direct flight between Australia and Nepal.