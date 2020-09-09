GPS Basketball: Ipswich Grammar School’s team of the decade

Two premiership, including one which broke a 19-year hoodoo, a state championship and a plethora of talents who went on to play on the big stage - the past decade proved a giant success for Ipswich Grammar School in GPS Basketball.

The Michael Wellings-coached side also just missed out on winning state championships on several other occasions, but who were their best players from 2010-2019?

Ipswich basketball legend Jason Ralph leads the IGS team of the decade after a career which has included representing his state at the junior level, playing US college basketball and then going on to captain the Ipswich Force in the Queensland Basketball League in recent times.

Ralph, who is now an assistant coach for the IGS team, is also joined by a Brisbane Bullets development player in the starting five to form an electric backcourt while several other rising talents also feature on the list.

See who made it below.

IGS GPS BASKETBALL TEAM OF THE DECADE

Starting Five:

Verle Williams Jr - Point Guard (Class of 2015)

- Quick on and off the court, Williams debuted in the First V squad in Year 9 and securing his place as starting point guard in Year 10. Williams was a dominant player in the 2015 team, securing IGS's first premiership win in 19 years. He has since gone on to be a key player in the Queensland Basketball League, a member of the Brisbane Bullets NBL squad and is currently a star in the undefeated RedCity Roar Queensland State League team.

Verle Williams Jr playing QBL for Mackay in 2019.

Jason Ralph - Shooting Guard (Class of 2012)

- When you think of Ipswich basketball, Jason Ralph is the name that always comes up. Had a passion for the school and the game, starting in the First V for four years, captaining the team in Year 11 and 12. In his Senior year, Ralph recorded two 40-point games, as he led the team to six straight wins and a chance to tie the premiership with Churchie - a game which was heartbreakingly lost by only three points. After his time at IGS, Ralph went on to play college basketball in the US and has been known as one of the best guards in the QBL for years.

Ipswich Force captain Jason Ralph.

Matineng Leahy - Small Forward (Class of 2015)

- At more than 200cm tall, Matineng Leahy was known for his strength and athleticism along with his work ethic. Leahy played in the First V for five years and was captain for three of them. In 2014 he led IGS to their first-ever state championship and followed it up with the 2015 GPS Premiership. Leahy had many outstanding moments in the red and white but none more so than his 50-point game against TSS in 2014.

Matineng-Iakah Leahy. Picture: Jerad Williams

Josh Lincoln - Power Forward (Class of 2019)

- Josh Lincoln was an unstoppable beast, playing four years in the IGS First V, captaining the 2019 side. Prior's most memorable performances came in the final game of 2018 when he scored the final 10 points to seal the premiership - the school's second of the decade.

Ipswich Grammar School sports captains in 2019. Basketball captains Brennan Norris, Josh Lincoln and Michael Fleming.

David Prior - Centre (Class of 2010)

A big man who was a selfless player, his disposition and humility earnt him vice-captain honours in the school's team of the decade. In 2010, Prior led the IGS First V to a 6-2 season, which included a huge upset win over BBC. Trailing by 16 with less than four minutes to go IGS scored the final 17 points to steal the win and of course, the hardworking big man made the winning basket, a tip-in.

Bench:

Michael Fleming

Deshawn Ross-Paiwan

Isaiah Illaiu

Kane Bishop

Alec Godinet

Coach: Michael Wellings

- Ipswich Grammar School are currently in eighth position in the 2020 GPS Basketball competition with two wins from seven games and finish their season against The Southport School at 2pm at home on Saturday.

Originally published as GPS Basketball: Ipswich Grammar School's team of the decade