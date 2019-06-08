GPS blamed for the death of a teenage learner driver

BACK ROAD DISASTER: A sixteen-year-old learner driver has been killed in a tragic single-vehicle rollover north of Jandowae.

BACK ROAD DISASTER: A sixteen-year-old learner driver has been killed in a tragic single-vehicle rollover north of Jandowae. Kate McCormack

A GPS has been blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba on Thursday morning.

The Newtown teenager and her mother were driving along the unsealed Nudley Forest Rd, north of the town Jandowae in the Nudley State Forest.

Police believe the car, driven by the teenage girl, lost control and hit a tree about 10.30am.

Jandowae police Sergeant, Mark Avent, told the Chinchilla News the 46-year-old mother was able to free herself from the mangled wreck, however was unable to raise the alarm for two hours until a Western Downs Regional Council truck came across the scene.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash about 12.45pm and were forced to cut the teenager from the wreck.

She died at the scene.

Sgt Avent described the single-vehicle crash as "freakish" and "unfortunate".

"If the GPS had told them to stick to the bitumen - we wouldn't be here," Sgt Avent said.

Police told Chinchilla News the mother and daughter left Toowoomba at 8.30am to drive to Mackay, however the GPS had directed them on to back roads.

The mother was transported to Jandowae Hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening facial and abdominal injuries.

It's understood she has since been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Queensland Ambulance said the woman was flown in a serious but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It is the latest tragedy to strike the Western Downs region after a horror two weeks in which 11 people have been killed on roads across southwest Queensland.