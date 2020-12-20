Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Year 4 UQRCS Rockhampton student E-Hong Seah. Picture: Contributed
Year 4 UQRCS Rockhampton student E-Hong Seah. Picture: Contributed
Education

Graduating medical student swaps city life for the bush

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Little things like stargazing from the comfort of your home, no rush-hour traffic, a great art scene, easy carparking and great accommodation are just some of the reasons graduating medical student E-Hong Seah has enjoyed living regionally.

Mr Seah is one of 17, Year 4 students based at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School Rockhampton, graduating with a Doctor of Medicine this week.

While this year had presented many challenges, Mr Seah believed his time in Rockhampton had been a fantastic opportunity to experience the unknown.

"As an international student, I seized the chance to complete my final year here, as I knew it would be enriching going to a regional healthcare setting," he said.

Mr Seah grew up in Singapore, where he completed a Diploma in Biomedical Science before heading to Melbourne where he received his degree in Biomedical Science from Monash University.

After returning to Singapore, he worked as a Phlebotomist/Lab Technician when he realised his passion was in medicine.

READ: Student begins medical career in Rocky

READ: Five Rocky doctors get teaching awards

"After spending my entire life within the urban settings of Singapore and Melbourne, I was fortunate to receive a TREES Scholarship from Queensland rural health club TROHPIQ, to undertake my First Year Observership at Emerald Hospital," he said.

"It was truly an eye-opening experience to not have the resources normally accessible in a large metropolitan hospital setting and it sparked my interest in rural medicine," he said.

He said he had enjoyed living regionally, with plenty of things to do for those who enjoyed the great outdoors.

"It might seem daunting staying at a distant site, but I think it's been worth it in the long run," he said.

Mr Seah was one of six students to be accepted to intern with the Rockhampton Hospital in 2021.

The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School Rockhampton director, Dr Jennifer Barry was pleased by the number of students staying to intern in Rockhampton.

"It's fantastic to see students are deciding to continue their education in the region."

rockhampton hospital tmbeducation tmbhealth university of queensland rural clinical school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Breaking Two people have been injured after crashing into a tree off a CQ highway.

        ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        Premium Content ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        News ‘I’ve been through a few storms and I think that takes the cake.’

        Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        Premium Content Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        News More than 15-tonnes of rubbish was removed from the area by council - twice the...

        The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        Premium Content The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        News Prosecutors allege ‘defective’ safety measures led to worker’s death