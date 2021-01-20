Graffiti granny wrote ‘WTF’ on signs

A grandmother who pleaded guilty to defacing street signs with the letters WTF has made a startling call outside court.

Mary Jean Kolusniewski, 74, was charged after she painted signs on Weller Street at Goodwood, in the city's inner south, in July and August last year.

She pleaded guilty to five counts of property damage, admitting she defaced 28 signs in the City of Unley.

Mary Kolusniewski pleaded guilty to five counts of property damage. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Speaking to reporters outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday, she said the council was "ruining a lovely old heritage street" and would not rule out further graffiti.

"Council should apologise to the people of Unley for what they've done," she said.

"If anyone should be on a charge, it should be the Unley council."

Kolusniewski targeted the signs after the City of Unley installed speed bumps in the street in an attempt to slow down drivers.

Kolusniewski painted the letters WTF on street signs in an act of protest against the council. Picture: Jessica Adamson

She has previously described the move as "activism" and insisted she was only trying to make the signs look better.

Police tracked her down using photos provided by Weller Street residents, while former Channel 7 newsreader Jessica Adamson recorded a video of a woman taking off in a car after being confronted about the paint.

Outside court, accompanied by her lawyer and supporters, Kolusniewski said the signs were ugly and dangerous.

She would not rule out further vandalism and said she would not be deterred by a possible fine imposed as a penalty.

"Unley Council is destroying the district with signage that shouldn't be there," she said.

"They've made a very nice old street very unsafe now."

However, when asked whether she was considering moving away from the area, Kolusniewski replied: "Don't be silly. Come on, grow up."

She sat in the dock during Wednesday's brief hearing. The court was told there were ongoing negotiations with SA Police regarding the value of the damage.

Magistrate Jayne Basheer adjourned the matter to a date in March.

