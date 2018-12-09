Begg targets Caulfield sprints for Written By

Written By is back in work. Picture: AAP

STAR sprinter Written By has returned to work at Grahame Begg's stable as he prepares for feature sprint races next year.

Begg said the three-year-old colt had spelled well and he was going to aim him at two feature Caulfield sprints.

He will set him for the Group 2 Rubiton Stakes (1000m) on February 9 and then the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1100m) on February 23.

"After that I'll work it out whether we set him for the Newmarket or The Galaxy in Sydney," Begg said.

Written By finished fourth in the Coolmore Stud Stakes at his last start, but Begg said he was happy with the run.

"He had to lead from the barriers and I thought he fought on well," he said.

Written By will be set for the Rubiton Stakes and Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield. Picture: Getty Images

Begg said Our Libretto would be set for two Sydney feature races and the Coolmore Legacy Stakes (1600m) at Randwick would be the main aim.

Queensland and the Hollindale Stakes will be her next campaign.

He said he was thrilled with her last start third in the Zipping Classic.

"She did it all in her first campaign for me," he said.

"That was a great run."

Meanwhile, brilliant two-year-old colt Dubious will have one run before next month's $2 million Magic Millions Classic on the Gold Coast.

Co-trainer David Eustace said he would run at Doomben in a 1050m QTIS two-year-old race on December 22.

Dubious won on debut in the 1000m Breeder's Plate at Randwick on September 29.

The Eustace-Maher stable then gave him a let-up with the intention of bringing him back for the Magic Millions.

They considered running him at Wyong on Wednesday but opted for December 22.

"That would have been a month between runs and that's too long," Eustace said.

"He'll have one run then go into the Magic Millions. After that he'll be set for the Golden Slipper Stakes.''

Michael Walker wins on Dubious (right) at Randwick. Picture: AAP

Eustace said Dubious would have a trial before Doomben.

The Not A Single Doubt colt is owned by Aquis Farm and Michael Walker will ride him in the Magic Millions.

Dubious is a $10 joint favourite with Ladbrokes with the Gai Waterhouse and the Adrian Bott-trained Unite And Conquer.

Eustace said Dal Harraild had pulled up sore after third in the Pakenham Cup.