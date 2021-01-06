Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The music industry’s night of nights will no longer take place later this month as scheduled after LA surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The music industry’s night of nights will no longer take place later this month as scheduled after LA surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Music

Grammys postponed amid virus spike

by Jessica Napoli, Fox News
6th Jan 2021 9:42 AM

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed until March after a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to take place January 31 at the Staples Centre in LA.

RELATED: Awkward Grammys moment we all missed

Singer Dua Lipa is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. Picture: AAP Image
Singer Dua Lipa is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. Picture: AAP Image

Los Angeles County, the current epicentre of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,850 COVID-19 deaths. It accounts for 40 per cent of the total deaths in California, which has recorded more than 27,000 deaths.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state's 40 million residents. County health officials fear surges from gatherings during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

RELATED: Star slams 'corrupt' Grammys: 'You owe me'

 

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Grammys postponed amid virus spike

coronavirus grammy awards 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        Premium Content Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        News Dysart police launch the service after thieves hit multiple businesses across the region.

        Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        Premium Content Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        News The deaths of Leonard John Fraser and the Detective Senior Sergeant who led the...

        ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        News Extensive and costly damage was caused at the sports facility.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.