DRUG DRIVER: Kim Bernadette Richmond pleaded guilty to drug driving at Emerald Magistrates Court.
News

Grandma caught drug driving in Emerald

Kristen Booth
18th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A GRANDMOTHER faced court after she was caught drug driving in Emerald.

Kim Bernadette Richmond was pulled over by police on McCosker St, Emerald about 2pm on November 29, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

Richmond, who is the primary carer for her two grandchildren in Capella, was driving with a relevant drug in her saliva, found to be methylamphetamine.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was a shame Richmond wasn’t thinking about her grandchildren when she decided to drug drive.

“It was a foolish decision,” he said.

“ … you have some significant responsibility to them.”

Richmond pleaded guilty to the offence, was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for four months.

