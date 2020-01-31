Grants available to celebrate town anniversary

MORANBAH is celebrating its 50th anniversary and, to help say “happy birthday”, Isaac Regional Council has announced a special round of civic grants for community groups and organisations to stage events on the May Day long weekend 2020.

Mayor Anne Baker said $25,000 had been made available for local groups and organisations to host celebratory community events for Moranbah’s 50th anniversary from Friday, May 1 to Monday, May 4.

“Moranbah has reached its golden jubilee and we are encouraging the community to celebrate what makes Moranbah so unique for its birthday,” Cr Baker said.

“Any community group or organisation planning a community celebration are encouraged to apply for the special round of civic grants to support their celebratory event.”

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said it was important to recognise what was so special about Moranbah.

“We are a community with a proud history, steeped in a diverse and active lifestyle,” Cr Vea Vea said.

“And while the town itself has so much to offer, what is most special about Moranbah is the people who live and work here. These celebrations are for you.”

Cr Simon West said community run events were the best way to celebrate the anniversary of the town.

“The May Day long weekend is an important weekend, recognising the victories of better working conditions for workers, which is reflective of Moranbah’s history as a town built to support the resources sector.

“It is great to see so many people, groups and organisations support the community they are involved in by hosting events with Council’s special grant funding.”

Cr Gina Lacey encouraged all local interest groups and organisations to apply for grants of up to $5000 for their events and activities held over the May Day long weekend.

A Moranbah local for 46 years, Cr Lacey said milestone occasions were integral to the ongoing storytelling of our nation’s history.

“Moranbah may be small but she be fierce,” Cr Lacey said.

“Coming together to celebrate our 50th is a great opportunity for reminiscing and retelling stories of those colourful good old days of Moranbah’s birth and formative early years that have shaped the lives of so many.

“We are working with Moranbah residents, Mark and Toni Holland, as part of the approach to a community driven event model, which was so successful in the 2015 event “Moranbah – The Good Old Days.”

Cr Baker said the funds were given to support local projects for this significant milestone.

“The events and activities our local groups and people are holding for Moranbah’s 50th anniversary will continue to develop Moranbah as a resilient, adaptive and vibrant community,” she said.

Applications are now open until Monday, February 17.

Applications will be assessed at Council’s February Ordinary Council Meeting.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit Council’s website www.isaac.qld.gov.au.