Grants available to kickstart shovel ready projects

A $10 million program has been developed to support regional businesses and create new jobs across the region.

Applications have opened for a third round of the state governments Rural Economic Development Grants.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said businesses with a primary production background in regional and rural Queensland are invited to submit an Expression of Interest for round three of the $10 million program.

Co-contribution grants of up to $250,000 are available for food and agricultural businesses to support ‘shovel-ready’ projects that create jobs and provide significant economic benefits to rural and regional communities.

Under round two of the program a total of 14 businesses received $3.34 million in funding to create an expected 600 jobs across the agricultural sector in regional Queensland.

Minister Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said to be eligible to apply for round three, applicants must propose an agricultural supply chain project based in regional Queensland.

“Eligible projects may include implementing new technologies and innovations that enhance productivity to assisting with business development and expansion or working to achieve improved economies of scale,” he said.

“Applicants must also be able to demonstrate an ability to provide sufficient finance to match the grant and propose a project that has not already received approval or acceptance under another government scheme.

“Following rounds one and two of funding, we’ve seen some exciting projects that will greatly benefit, and add value to the agricultural supply chains in regional areas, which will increase agriculture production and jobs across the sector.”

The RED Grant program is funded for a total of $10 million over three years. Expressions of interest for round three close on July 10.

For more information visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au/current-programs/redgrants or call 1800 623 946.