Grants to support local projects

HERE TO HELP: Audrey was a previous grant recipient.

HERE TO HELP: Audrey was a previous grant recipient. Contributed

ARE you a not-for-profit community organisation looking for a funding boost?

Applications are now open for the 2019 Australia Post Community Grant, with funding of up to $10,000 available to each recipient.

The initiative aims to support projects and services that address locally identified needs that strengthen social connections and reduce barriers to participating in community life.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Australia Post Executive General Manager Community and Consumer, Nicole Sheffield said it was another way for Australia Post to help communities thrive and prosper.

"Through this program, we're funding projects that bring people together to address local needs,” Ms Sheffield said.

"With so much change to the way we live, work and shop, it's more important than ever that we have strong, vibrant local communities where people can connect to shape our shared future.”

Eligible community organisations can apply for an Australia Post Community Grant for up to $10,000 via www.auspost.com.au/grants.

Applications close on Sunday, August 4.

All applicants will be notified of the outcome in October 2019.