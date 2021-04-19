GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

Brad Davies suffered horrific injuries in the scooter crash in Bali.

Two years ago, Brad Davies was a Muay Thai champion and competed regularly for the Maryborough Wallaroos.

But a horrific scooter crash after a wedding in Bali turned his life upside down.

The collision between Davies and his mates left them unharmed, but he suffered skull fractures along with grazing to about 80 per cent of his face.

Desperate to get home, after initial treatment at a hospital in Bali, he boarded a flight back to Brisbane.

There the wounds to his face were reopened, cleaned out and treated and he was told he would need six weeks off driving and work as he recovered from his injuries.

Doctors told him he would likely never fight or play footy again.

As a three time national Muay Thai champion and three time state champion, the news devastated Davies.

Most of all, he wanted to prove doctors wrong and play footy alongside his mates again.

This month, he did just that when, after a lengthy recovery, he was cleared by doctors to take to the field again.

Playing for the Wallaroo's reserve grade side, Davies was part of the side that narrowly defeated West Panthers 18-20 in the second round of the Bundaberg Rugby League competition.

All Brad Davies wanted was to be able to play footy alongside his mates again.

Davies returned from Brisbane to Maryborough to play the match.

He played most of the game and was named man of the match by his teammates.

Following the victory, Davies was grateful for how far he had come.

"Safe to say, as much as I'm hurting today I'm proud of how much life has turned around," he said.

In addition to his remarkable recovery, Davies and his partner Laura Clanchy have welcomed their first child, a son named Hudson, earlier this year, something he says has given him a whole new lease on life.

Brad Davies with his son, Hudson.

The one thing that would complete his comeback would be one more Muay Thai fight - something he hasn't ruled out in the future.

In the third round of the reserve grade competition, the Wallaroos were defeated 32-22 by Past Brothers.

Hervey Bay Seagulls was defeated 34-4 by East Magpies.

The Seagulls are third on the ladder while the Wallaroos are fifth.

East Magpies are leading the competition while Past Brothers are last in sixth place.

In the third round of the first grade competition, Wallaroo were defeated 40-22 by Past Brothers.

Hervey Bay Seagulls tied with East Magpies 32-32.

After three rounds, West Panthers are undefeated and in first place on the ladder.

East Magpies are second and Seagulls are third.

The Wallaroos are on the bottom of the ladder and yet to win a match.

