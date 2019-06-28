Menu
The QGAir Rescue 510 Helicopter has been assisting in the search for a missing fisherman. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

‘Grave concerns’: Fisherman missing in Far North

28th Jun 2019 12:43 PM

POLICE have suspended the search for a missing Far North fisherman who disappeared from a fishing vessel off Cape Flattery and say the chances of finding him alive are fading.

Authorities were alerted when the 66-year-old Cooktown man went missing from the Southern Venture II vessel on Wednesday.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) initiated a search and rescue operation for the missing doryman which was centred about 18 nautical miles north of Cape Flattery and covered a search area of some 328 square kilometres.

Far North Tactical Operations Inspector Pete Flori said the search had now been suspended, however there would be a review expected in the next 48 hours.

"At this stage hopes of locating the missing man alive are fading," Inspector Flori said.

"We have grave concerns for his welfare as our continued search has failed to find any debris."

Cairns Water Police have been involved in the search for a missing fisherman. Picture: Brendan Radke.
AMSA handed coordination of the search over to police yesterday.

All shipping vessels in the area were alerted during the search, involving three fixed wing aircraft, five rotary wing, volunteer marine rescue and Queensland Police Service vessels.

Officers on board Police Vessel Perry Irwin and QGAir Rescue 510 have been conducting aerial searches of the shoreline between Cape Flattery and Cape Melville.

