Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police resume search for a man missing in Moreton Bay
Police resume search for a man missing in Moreton Bay
News

Grave fears for boatie missing in Moreton Bay

by Cormac Pearson
16th Apr 2021 8:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search is continuing for a fisherman who went missing on Wednesday with fears the man fell off his boat in Moreton Bay.

Police have been searching for 26-year-old Trent Riley for two days after his small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

The search resumed this morning at 5.30 with more than 10 vessels.

Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard will resume their search for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley, believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay
Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard will resume their search for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley, believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay

 

 

 

The search continues for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley.
The search continues for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley.

Mr Riley's phone and fishing rod were not located on the boat when it was found.

Police say Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

Fishermen in the area are puzzled with the disappearance and say the conditions were close to perfect on the day he went missing.

 

A number of vessels have been involved in the search for Trent Riley. Picture: 9 News Queensland
A number of vessels have been involved in the search for Trent Riley. Picture: 9 News Queensland

 

Originally published as Grave fears for boatie missing in Moreton Bay

More Stories

editors picks missing boatie moreton bay search and rescue trent riley

Just In

    What to do when cats attack

    What to do when cats attack
    • 16th Apr 2021 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Things looking up in David vs Goliath battle with Bravus

        Premium Content Things looking up in David vs Goliath battle with Bravus

        News Central Queensland landholder David Luke could be headed for a favourable outcome in his stoush with the mining giant.

        Further delay after ‘brutal’ Moranbah assault allegations

        Premium Content Further delay after ‘brutal’ Moranbah assault allegations

        News Central Queensland businessman granted a further adjournment after he was arrested...

        200 JOBS: Joint venture to acquire CQ mine

        Premium Content 200 JOBS: Joint venture to acquire CQ mine

        Business Mining operations will restart from July 2021 in a ‘shot in the arm for...

        VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland

        News VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland