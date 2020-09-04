Menu
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

by Erin Lyons
4th Sep 2020 6:22 AM

An 11-year-old girl has not been seen for three days after vanishing from her Bathurst home, in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Police are now calling on the public to help find Tahlia Hinchcliffe who was last seen at a home on William St about 7.30pm Tuesday.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called when the young girl failed to return.

Tahlia's family and police hold grave concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Tahlia is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

The 11-year-old also has ties to the Bathurst, Dubbo and Kelso areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

