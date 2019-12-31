Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are grave fears for homes after a sleepless night for East Gippsland residents, as out-of-control bushfires ripped through the drought-affected region.
There are grave fears for homes after a sleepless night for East Gippsland residents, as out-of-control bushfires ripped through the drought-affected region.
Environment

Grave fears for fire region after horror wind change

31st Dec 2019 5:58 AM

Properties are expected to have been destroyed as bushfires raged across East Gippsland overnight.

Firefighters are continuing to try to contain blazes threatening communities including Bruthen, Buchan, Orbost, Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota.

Those in Mallacoota were warned the fire could reach the western boundary of the town by daylight.

 

Eight emergency warnings are in place. Dry lightning storms continue to be an issue in the region and could result in more fires.

The State Control Centre said communities in East Gippsland were impacted by the fires overnight and properties were expected to have been lost.

Impact assessment teams will be deployed this morning to evaluate the damage.

bushfires east gippsland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison after inmate climbs onto roof.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...

        Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        premium_icon Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        News Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Galilee’, ‘Never Gonna Build That Mine’...