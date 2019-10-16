Menu
Login
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease. Picture: Paramount
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease. Picture: Paramount
TV

Grease spin-off TV series announced

by Staff writer
16th Oct 2019 8:41 AM

A TV spin-off series inspired by the 1978 movie musical Grease has been ordered by US network, HBO Max.

Grease: Rydell High will be "set in and around the world of Rydell High" in the 1950s, the same era as the film which starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, and will include new and familiar characters.

The music in the series will be a mix of '50s songs and original tunes, producers said, and will screen on the same service as the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Rydell High will reimagine "the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet".

"It's still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well," the network said in a statement.

"It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers."

HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said the show would be "Grease 2.0".

"This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock'n'roll musical," Aubrey said, according to EW.

 

 

Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta). Picture: Paramount
Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta). Picture: Paramount

Aubrey added: "It's Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy, and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs. You're the One That I Want!"

HBO Max debuts in the US next year. It is among several new streaming services, including ones from Disney and Apple, that will be competing for viewers with familiar and high-profile projects.

Grease has dropped on TV before with a 2016 live production on US television that featured Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.

The cast and debut date of Grease: Rydell High have not yet been announced.

 

Olivia Newton-John, pictured at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Grease in Beverly Hills last year. Picture: Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John, pictured at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Grease in Beverly Hills last year. Picture: Getty Images

More Stories

Show More
grease hbo spin-off tv series

Top Stories

    First of three workshops held for bushfire management

    First of three workshops held for bushfire management

    News Council hosted the first Bushfire Management Community Workshop in Dingo.

    Punting aid for Emerald 100

    Punting aid for Emerald 100

    News Are you venturing out to tomorrow’s Emerald 100 meeting at Pioneer Park, your new...

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    News It is anticipated more than 3500 punters will rattle through the turnstiles and...

    Firies work on containing grass fire near Emerald

    Firies work on containing grass fire near Emerald

    News A grass fire is burning near Emerald.