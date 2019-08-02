Great activities for country kids

All smiles on the bus.

Mistake Creek State School news:

Canberra camp

MISTAKE Creek has been busy! The Brigalow Cluster Camp to Canberra, which included Kilcummin, Mistake Creek and Coppabella State School, was from June 24-28.

Students went to Parliament House, Royal Australian Mint, the War Memorial, Perisher Ski Resort, Questacon, Mt Ainslee Lookout and the Australian Institute of Sport.

This camp was made possible because of funding from PACER.

Youth Lit Festival

DURING the first week back in term three we went on another camp to the Whitsunday Voices Youth Literature Festival, held at the Whitsunday Anglican School in Mackay.

This wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the Winchester Foundation supporting country children like ours so they can experience such a delightful festival.

Emergency services

OUR adopt-a-cop Luke Allen Ankins and Damien White from Clermont Ambulance came to our school and caught up with our students.

Damien taught the children about CPR awareness and what you can do if first aid is needed.

Book Week

BOOK Week is in week five, which isn't too far away.

We are also hosting our book fair this week.

The students are excited about the theme, superheroes.

Free dress day

FREE dress is on Friday, August 16.