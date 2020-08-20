Menu
Laydie is her name and she is a Staffy x born in November 2017. Photo: Molly and Me Photography
Community

Great companion for any outgoing family

Kristen Booth
20th Aug 2020 11:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Laydie.

She is a Staffy X born in November 2017.

Laydie is a beautiful girl who loves pats, walks and chilling out with her friends.

This clever girl already knows how to sit and is eager to learn so with some focused training Laydie will be a wonderful companion or fellow adventurer for any family.

She is a very affectionate girl enjoying pats and a play with the kids, so why not put your application in for her today.

Laydie comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption cost is $350.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.

