Great night out with an artistic twist

CREATIVE FUN: Laura Williamson, Amber Harris and Tamara Gray at a Palette and Plonk night.

CREATIVE FUN: Laura Williamson, Amber Harris and Tamara Gray at a Palette and Plonk night.

WHETHER you’re a passionate artist or have never picked up a paintbrush, Nikki Pickering is hosting a fun and social night that caters for all abilities.

The Palettes and Plonk classes have been a hit since they first started at Emerald’s Open Your Art.

“It’s something different that people can go to, instead of just going to dinner, they are getting to engage their creative side,” Ms Pickering said.

She has run the class for close to two years and said everyone always left feeling surprisingly proud of themselves.

“They always come in and say, ‘I have no talent, I can’t do this’, but they always leave with a big grin and so proud,” Ms Pickering said.

Laura Clarke shows off her artistic ability.

Classes of about 24 have the space to themselves on Friday and Saturday nights and, step-by-step, they create a unique painting while chatting, sipping on wine and enjoying nibbles.

This weekend the Palettes and Plonk classes will be held as fundraisers to support the community.

Funds from Friday nights event will support the Emerald Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competition and the upcoming Emerald Agricultural Show.

Saturday will provide an afternoon for teenagers and adults to support the Sister City Exchange 2020, to help local students travel to Japan to experience life, language and culture.

Both events will cost $55, which includes all equipment and nibbles. Artists are invited to bring their own alcohol, although Saturday’s event will be alcohol free.

A group of ladies at a Palette and Plonk class held at Open Your Art.

“They’re great causes to support,” Ms Pickering said.

“These events are great because people are really keen on supporting these things as well as having a fun and relaxing night out.”

Ms Pickering, who runs the classes, said they catered for all artistic abilities.

“I cannot believe how much talent we have here,” she said.

“It’s a great social event that allows people to really relax and have a good time.”

Visit the Open Your Art Facebook page to purchase your tickets.