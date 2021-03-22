Menu
What happened to Toyah Cordingley?
‘Great result’: Family speaks after Toyah extradition order

by Grace Mason
22nd Mar 2021 7:13 AM
TOYAH Cordingley's stepfather has spoken out to describe the issuing of an extradition order over her murder as a "great result".

The Federal Government revealed on Friday the order had been issued to India for nurse Rajwinder Singh, who is accused of killing the 24-year-old on a Wangetti beach more than two years ago.

Sending a message from Papua New Guinea where he is currently locked down due to COVID, Toyah's stepfather Darren "Snake" Gardiner said it was a positive step.

"Yes, today is a great result in moving forward, but still a long way to go yet," he wrote.

"The path we chose seems to have achieved the right result, at this stage, so thanks to you all."

Mr Gardiner's wife and Toyah's mother Vanessa Gardiner was due to appear on a national TV show on Sunday night, describing her daughter as "just a free spirit, a beautiful, happy girl".

"If it was a politician's daughter, they would have this person and they would have justice," she said.

Legal experts have warned of huge potential delays in the case going forward despite the issue being ordered due to Indian legal bureaucracy.

Originally published as 'Great result': Family speaks after Toyah extradition order issued

cairns extradition murder toyah cordingley

