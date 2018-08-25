The great thing about having a baby at 35 or over

A poll of more than 800 voters has found support for decriminalising abortion.

AS anyone in their thirties can attest, once you reach a certain age there's a huge pressure to conceive - and oddly even strangers on the street feel it's their business to remind you how your biological clock is ticking. (Thanks, guys.)

But it doesn't end there.

If you do actually fall pregnant at 35 or over, you're slapped with the delightful label of being of "advanced maternal age" or having a "geriatric pregnancy" (never mind the fact in Australia, babies are increasingly likely to be born to older mums.)

We've got some good news for you.

It turns out there are major benefits to giving birth after the age of 35, according to various studies.

One Californian study involving almost 28,000 women showed older mums tended to live longer than younger mothers.

Of the results, researcher Aladdin Shadyab said: "Our findings definitely do not suggest that women should delay childbearing. But they do provide a foundation for future research to look at how important reproductive events are for aging women and longevity. Our findings may help to identify targets for future public health interventions among women in the pre-conception and family planning stages, so they may improve their healthy aging long term."

Pretty cool, huh? But the benefits don't end there.

A 2016 study following 830 post-menopausal women saw researchers test their verbal memory, executive functioning skills, and global cognition.

They also examined how old they were when they had their first period, how old they were during their pregnancies and how many pregnancies they had.

Boost in brain power

The resulting data showed showed that having a baby later in life can boost your brain power and memory skills - how's that for a massive win?

In terms of why this happens, it's thought that the massive increase of hormones during pregnancy can have a positive impact on how your brain works, so if you're pregnant later in life, these benefits will stick around for longer.

"Based on the findings, we would certainly not recommend that women wait until they're 35 to close their family," lead author of the study, Dr. Roksana Karim, said.

"But the study provides strong evidence that there is a positive association between later age at last pregnancy and late-life cognition."

So next time someone tells you it's time to get a wriggle on, tell them science has your back (and brain).

