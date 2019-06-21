Greatly appreciated

GENEROUS DONATION: Nikita Davy, Alan Jackson and Fiona Rixon from CommBank Emerald handing over the cheque to Loreena Lowery and Joanne Archer from CQ Pet Rescue.

GENEROUS DONATION: Nikita Davy, Alan Jackson and Fiona Rixon from CommBank Emerald handing over the cheque to Loreena Lowery and Joanne Archer from CQ Pet Rescue. Molly & Me Photography

COMMBANK Emerald branch employees have donated $500 to CQ Pet Rescue as part of a nationwide community donation program.

The program allocates $500 to each branch across the nation and Commonwealth Bank's Emerald team voted to support CQ Pet Rescue, which is the only animal rescue organisation in the Central Highlands area.

CQ Pet Rescue treasurer Susan Consedine said the organisation was very grateful for the donation.

"This was a much- appreciated donation from the CBA which is going straight to purchasing dog biscuits to feed our many fosters that we have rescued from local pounds,” MsConsedine said.

"CQ Pet Rescue feeds all our pets with food donated by the Central Highlands community, but unfortunately donations have been low recently.

"We are so excited to have a donation of this size we can use to purchase food so we can continue with our rescue work.”

Ms Consedine said the donation by the Commonwealth Bank's Emerald branch reflected the generosity of the Central Highlands region.

"It goes to show how the Central Highlands has a really strong community base,” Ms Consedine said.

"A lot of organisations get behind us and give donations like the Commonwealth Bank has just done.

"The donation they've made to us has made a significant difference.”

People can make donations to CQ Pet Rescue via its bank account or donation tins around town.