Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUPANOVA - SUNDAY
SUPANOVA - SUNDAY
Offbeat

Green Lantern all dressed up with nowhere to go

by Luke Mortimer
16th Mar 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast Superhero Weekend was brought to a shuddering halt on Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic hit home - but that wasn't stopping Carrara's very own Green Lantern.

The Superhero Weekend and Gold Coast Superhero Parade joined a growing list of events cancelled across the city due to COVID-19.

Hospitality worker Preston Whalan has wanted to attend for years and found himself all dressed up with nowhere to go.

He was photographed outside Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, wearing his Green Lantern costume and a medical face mask.

He headed along to see if there was any action, despite the cancellation.

Preston Whalan dressed as the Green Lantern. Picture: Mike Batterham
Preston Whalan dressed as the Green Lantern. Picture: Mike Batterham

"I had a goal this year to turn up to Supanova in my Green Lantern outfit, because I've always wanted to do it," he said.

"I thought 'stuff it', I'm going to go down there anyway'.

"But I didn't actually see anyone at all, which I was a bit upset about. I can understand people freaking out a bit."

coronaviruspromo

Mr Whalan said he got a few smiles from people walking by, but others wondered: "Who's this weird guy getting around in costume."

He had hoped the superhero events on Sunday would go ahead before mass events cancellations across the country from Monday, but it was not to be.

Fans were still be able to view a life-size X-Wing and enjoy Movies in the Park.

Supanova organisers said the situation was "unprecedented".

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus offbeat news superheroes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        premium_icon Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        News A silent killer is claiming the lives of eight Australians every day but many aren’t talking about it

        Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        premium_icon Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        Council News Urgent plea to Queensland Premier as election looms

        Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        premium_icon Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        Health He had little contact with other workers and is now in quarantine.

        Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        premium_icon Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        Business The awards assess entries covering all aspects of the industry.