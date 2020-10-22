Menu
Politics

Greens candidate promises free health care, better education

22nd Oct 2020
22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
THE Queensland Greens have named Paul Bambrick as their candidate for Gregory at the 2020 state election.

Mr Bambrick says tackling the jobs and drought crisis in the region through renewable energy, developing world-class health services for rural communities, and full funding of state schools are his top issues this election.

“For too long, Labor and the LNP have offered us a false choice: more climate-destroying thermal coal, or poverty and unemployment in regional Queensland,” Mr Bambrick claimed.

“But this is a lie they’re using to protect their fossil fuel donor.

“Unlike the other parties, I will never take one cent in corporate donations, so I will always put the community first.

“By investing in publicly-owned renewable energy, we can unlock the enormous potential of clean energy, create thousands of good, secure jobs for our region, tackle climate change, and provide a long-term solution to the drought crisis that has devastated our community.”

Mr Bambrick said a top priority was to create health care services that everyone could access and boost staff numbers at local schools.

“Under our plan, we will create genuinely free health care with more doctors, nurses and bulk-billed GP clinics so that everyone, regardless of income or circumstance, can have access to world-class healthcare,” he said.

“We will fully fund our state schools, with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees.

“We will pay for our plans by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share in tax.”

