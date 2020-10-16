A trial has begun for a man accused of fatally shooting Gregory Armstrong, who vanished more than 23 years ago and whose body has never been found.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Mr Carmichael is accused of shooting Mr Armstrong in the head at the Jew Hole, a recreation area on Big Tuan Creek 40km south of Maryborough, on or about May 7, 1997.

Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.

The Crown has alleged Mr Armstrong was shot by Mr Carmichael in the presence of three other men, including Shane Josefski, Laurie Canavan and Alfred Canavan, who are expected to give evidence early next week.

Mr Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7 and he was reported missing by his landlord days later.

His body has never been found despite multiple searches.

Police scoured parts of the Tuan Forest in September 2018 after receiving a tip-off from witnesses.

The judge-only trial is being heard before Justice Peter Applegarth and up to 10 witnesses will be called to give evidence.

The trial is expected to finish early next week.

Originally published as Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins