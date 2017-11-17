Greg builds his dream car

TORANA PRIDE: Emerald Car Club president Greg Young with his Holden Torana SS Hatchback.

Car owner

Greg Young, president of Emerald Car Club

Name of Car

Mistress

Make and Model

Holden Torana SS Hatchback

Year of Manufacture

1976

Colour

Papaya Orange

What was your first car?

EH Holden

When did you purchase your first project?

I bought it in 2004 as a shell and have worked on it for the past 13 years with lots of help from my wife and good mates who have helped me build my dream car.

How long has it taken you to restore your favourite drive?

13 years and still going!!

Why did you pick this type of car?

I have always wanted a Torana Hatchback since I was a teenager and I finally found one.

How many owners has your vehicle had?

Two

What modifications have you carried out?

It has a 355 stroker engine, 177 Weiland supercharger, MSD Atomic EFI and a manualised TH 350 auto.

What is the history behind your vehicle?

My mate found it in a shed and told me about it. I bought it as a shell and restored it to what it is now.

Would you ever part with your favourite car?

No definitely not.