GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

INCUMBENT MP Lachlan Millar looks likely to retain the seat of Gregory with a 51.63 per cent of the vote secured.

With 11, 854 votes counted as at 8.30pm, the LNP's Mr Millar has a strong lead on his closest opponent - Labor's Dave Kerrigan (26.90 per cent) - and has soared ahead of One Nation's Clint Rothery (14.13 per cent), The Greens' Paul Bambrick (2.90 per cent), Civil Liberties & Motorists Party's Bruce Currie (1.64 per cent) Thomas Turner from PUP (1.42 per cent) and IMOP's Tania Kiara (1.39 per cent).