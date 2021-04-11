Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Pacific Motorway has been hit by major congestion after seven-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
The Pacific Motorway has been hit by major congestion after seven-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
News

Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

by Danielle O’Neal
11th Apr 2021 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists are facing more than 40-minute delays on the Pacific Motorway after a seven-car smash.

As of 2.10pm, northbound motorists were facing 41-minute delays between Springwood and Tenah Merah.

Emergency services were called to the Northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway near Slacks Creek at 1.07pm.

Paramedics assessed 11 people, four with minor injuries and seven were uninjured.

A woman with a head injury was taken to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

A child and two other adults, all in a stable condition, are being assessed.

There are major delays on the Bruce Highway southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
There are major delays on the Bruce Highway southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Bruce Highway southbound are facing more than 20-minute delays.

Traffic is slow moving on the Bruce Highway between Coochin Creek and Caboolture.

Originally published as Gridlock mania: Seven-car Pacific Mwy smash, Bruce Hwy carpark

bruce highway crash editors picks pacific motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Insurance company’s plan to solve CQ’s affordability crisis

        Premium Content Insurance company’s plan to solve CQ’s affordability crisis

        Insurance The company claims to have a number of initiatives to encourage greater competition and drive down premium prices.

        Police probe Isaac truck rollover, road closure

        Premium Content Police probe Isaac truck rollover, road closure

        News One lane of a thoroughfare road is currently blocked to traffic as a Mackay...

        Assistance for farmers at Boyne Valley information day

        Premium Content Assistance for farmers at Boyne Valley information day

        News Aussie Helpers, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Gladstone council and...

        Triumph, tragedy and saving lives: CQ Rescue marks 25 years

        Premium Content Triumph, tragedy and saving lives: CQ Rescue marks 25 years

        Community IN PHOTOS: It was a night of reflection and appreciation as the community...