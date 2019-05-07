Autopsy declined after Bali DJ death

The body of DJ Adam Neat is carried to an ambulance following his death in Bali. Picture: Supplied

Balinese police say the grieving family of an Australian DJ who died after falling through a glass door in his villa at a luxurious resort have not requested an autopsy.

Adam Neat, professionally known as Adam Sky, died trying to rescue a female friend who had fallen from a villa terrace on Saturday morning injuring her leg.

It's believed the Melbourne-born DJ was running to assist his friend, Zoia Lukiantceva, who had fallen several metres from a private pool area above his bedroom.

It's believed in his haste to get to Ms Lukiantceva, he crashed through the glass door of his bedroom - severing an artery which led to fatal blood loss.

Mr Neat was found on Saturday morning at the Hillstone Villas Resort in Ungasan after staff heard a woman screaming for assistance. Ms Lukiantceva suffered a fractured leg in the fall, and was found in the bushes nearby the body of her friend.

Mr Neat's family, including his wife, travelled to Bali and met with police, telling authorities they didn't want an autopsy to be conducted but requested his body be repatriated to Australia.

According to his professional website, the DJ had worked with a number of big name artists, including David Guetta and Afrojack.

Photos show Mr Neat's body wrapped in a sheet being carried from the villa by hotel staff, before he was placed in the back of an ambulance.

A staff member from the villa, Nyoman Juada, said in a statement to police that at about 8.30am on Saturday he heard screaming from the main pool area, and rushed with another staff member to investigate. They eventually found an injured Ms Lukiantceva in a bush, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Another member of staff, housekeeper Wayan Sumariana, entered Mr Neat's room and saw blood "inside the room and on the bed," before stepping outside to find Mr Neat outside, the publication reported.

South Kuta Police chief Doddy Monza told News Corp yesterday that Mrs Neat had travelled to Bali following the tragedy, meeting with police.

Mrs Neat had expressed her wishes for the body to be returned to Australia without an autopsy being conducted.

"His wife already came yesterday," Mr Doddy said. "She accepted that her husband died from a fatal accident and said that the family doesn't want autopsy.

"She is now working to complete the administrative things to bring the victim's body to Australia."

The Sanglah Hospital forensic doctor told The Daily Telegraph Mr Neat had suffered a deep wound to the right fold of his elbow.

According to Mr Doddy, three people had been staying in the terrace at the time of the tragic accident - Mr Neat, Ms Lukiantceva and a second woman.

When Ms Lukiantceva fell she'd been swimming in a pool above Mr Neat's bedroom.