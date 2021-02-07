Grieving family’s fury over fake fundraiser

Jennifer Board, 22, was remembered as beautiful and kind after she was killed in a civilian car chase in Townsville on Friday night. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer Board, 22, was remembered as beautiful and kind after she was killed in a civilian car chase in Townsville on Friday night. Picture: Instagram

The grieving family of a young woman tragically killed in a civilian car chase has warned of a scam that claims to be crowd-funding her funeral expenses.

Jennifer Board, 22, died when her motorcycle collided head-on with a Holden Statesman sedan alleged to be in pursuit of another car in Townsville late Friday night.

On Saturday, a page was set up on the website gogetfunding.com entitled "Jennifer Board Funeral Fund".

It claimed to have been started by Graham Board, the name of Ms Board's father, and asked for $50,000 in donations.

By Sunday afternoon, the page was still active and had raised $20 from two separate donors.

The family of Jennifer Board has warned people not to donate to a fake funeral fundraiser.

But in a Facebook post, Ms Board's family warned that the page was fake.

"I can't believe I actually have to write this, but last night a fake 'GO FUND ME' was set up to raise funds for Jennifer's funeral expenses," John Board wrote.

"Our family has not, and will not, be setting up any such type of fundraiser so please do not donate to them."

Mr Board said anyone who wished to make a donation would be better off giving money to the Townsville Futsal Association, a club Ms Board had been fundraising for before her death.

The family of Ms Board those who would like to make a donation should give to the Townsville Futsal Club. Picture: Instagram

The young woman was remembered as a beautiful and kind after the crash, which happened at Kirwan, in Townsville's west.

Her sister, Siana Board, said she was "the most genuine soul" and a fitness enthusiast who loved the colour orange, The Courier-Mail reported.

Superintendent Glen Pointing said a person driving the sedan had allegedly been "aggressively" following an alleged stolen Hyundai hatchback about 10pm.

The cars collided at the intersection of Ridley and Ross River roads.

Two cars were involved in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of Ridley Road and Ross River Road on Friday night. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The sedan then crossed the median strip into the path of the motorcycle, Supt Ponting said.

"It will be alleged the Statesman sedan has aggressively followed this vehicle, (before it) collided with the rear of the vehicle," Supt Ponting said.

"The driver of the Statesman has then lost control and the vehicle crossed the centre median strip and collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

"Tragically as a result of that incident a 22-year-old local girl has died."

The driver of the Statesman is assisting police with the investigation, while the driver of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene.

Originally published as Grieving family's fury over fake fundraiser

A memorial rally was held near the site of the crash on Saturday. Picture: Evan Morgan