Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
News

Grim discovery at Victorian property

by Caroline Schelle
24th Jan 2021 1:07 PM

More human remains linked to a man's death more than a year ago have been found at a property in Geelong's suburbs.

The remains were found at the Marnoo Court property at Norlane on Saturday and are related to a death in 2019, Victoria Police confirmed.

Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

The remains found in 2019 were identified as a 26-year-old Norlane man, police said at the time.

It is not clear how the latest remains were uncovered or what was found but they were taken to the coroner's officer to be examined.

The human remains were first found in September 2019 when a nearby resident was digging up his property.

Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

It's understood bones were uncovered and were hidden in camping gear.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Grim discovery at Victorian property

More Stories

death editors picks investigation missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Making history: Joan reflects on her 100 years living in CQ

        Premium Content Making history: Joan reflects on her 100 years living in CQ

        People and Places “There were no swimming pools, so we waited anxiously for the wet season every year. The creeks would flood, and we couldn’t wait to get to them for a swim.”

        Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Premium Content Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Property Queensland’s regional property market is booming, with 72 locations across the...

        BREAKING: Teen suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Teen suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

        News A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

        CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        Premium Content CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        News Driver fled the scene of three traffic incidents at Dysart.