Daughter's grim last words to mum before drug driving death

A P-plater was high on ice before a horror crash that killed his girlfriend. Her last words to her mum have been revealed as he fronted court.

A Victorian P-plater was high on ice and out on bail when he crashed his car and killed his girlfriend, who was thrown from the passenger seat, a court has heard.

Bailey Hogan-Jones used ice two hours before he crashed into a van at the Bendigo suburb of Flora Hill a week before Christmas in December 2018, the Victorian County Court was told on Tuesday.

The then 20-year-old was speeding in his Ford Falcon along the road when he crashed into a van on Somerville St.

His 21-year-old girlfriend Nukyah Gunthorpe was thrown from the front passenger seat and onto the bonnet. She died in hospital after the crash from her injuries.

"Is my girlfriend dead? I told her I didn't want to drive," he told emergency workers after crash.

He also told police at the scene: "I told her I didn't want to drive because I'd smoked ice."

Blood tests taken at the hospital confirmed the driver had ice in his system.

Police had spotted the pair minutes before the crash speeding through a red light and drove at double the 60km/h limit to keep up with the Ford Falcon.

The now 22-year-old Hogan-Jones pleaded guilty to culpable driving over the crash and was out on bail for unrelated offending at the time. The car he was driving was also unregistered.

Prosecutors said he was speeding between 98km/h and 128km when he crashed into the van. But his lawyers dispute how fast he was travelling.

His victim's family and friends have been left heartbroken after Ms Gunthorpe's death.

Her mother told the court her daughter's last words to her were "I love you mumma" before she sent her a text promising that she'd be home soon.

"I had to see my daughter's beautiful, broken face and body," the woman's mum said through tears.

Hogan-Jones' lawyer told the court it was a "particularly tragic" case and he had been trying to get his life back on track after the couple's nine-day-old son died in the months before the crash.

The pre-sentence hearing continues in front of County Court Judge Kevin Doyle.

